Britney Spears has never been one to shy away from making bold moves, but this time, she’s taken the self-love game to an entirely new level. In a post that has fans talking, the pop icon revealed that she married herself.

Yes! Britney recently took to Instagram and casually dropped this bomb: “A month after I got married on this day, I married myself !!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM…”

Now, if this isn’t the ultimate ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon’ energy, we don’t know what is!

The announcement came just in time for the release of her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, a deep dive into the pop princess’ life, from the highs of stardom to the public lows we’ve all witnessed. The book unpacks her journey through fame, detailing her childhood, her relationships, and that 14-year conservatorship that left the world shook. Britney has poured her heart out, and we’re all ears.

Britney’s Journey, Unfiltered

While most of us still remember the infamous Justin Timberlake breakup and the custody battle with Kevin Federline that had tabloids in a frenzy, The Woman in Me gives us Britney’s side of the story, raw, emotional, and utterly real. She also touches on her fight for freedom, which culminated in the end of her conservatorship in 2021. Though she stays silent about her recent divorce from Sam Asghari, she made it clear that this memoir isn’t just about the past, but about reclaiming her narrative.

the news international

So, what’s next for Britney? Well, after marrying herself, it looks like she’s embracing the ultimate form of empowerment. Whether it’s a symbolic gesture or just classic Britney being Britney, we’re here for it. If this doesn’t scream independence, we don’t know what does!

Are you taking notes from Britney’s self-love journey? Because we definitely are!