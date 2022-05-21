Yesterday, singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with her London-based businessman beau Gautam, in a ceremony that was not short of something out of a fairytale.

Kapoor is a single mother to three kids: Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. Her first marriage was at the mere age of 18 after which moved to London. Later, she separated from her partner and brought up her three kids all by herself.

Kanika took the nation by storm with her 2012 single with Dr Zeus, titled Jugni Ji, and later shot to fame with Baby Doll in 2014. Since then, she has delivered multiple hits including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

After her divorce in 2012 from NRI businessman Raj Chandok, this is Kapoor's second shot at love.

According to Pinkvilla, Kanika and Gautam only dated a year before deciding to spend the rest of their lives together.

Also, can we talk about that dress? Kanika looks like a straight-up princess!

Her pre-wedding ceremony pictures are equally serving looks.

And dare we think the after-party wasn't going to be fun?

The duo kept the ceremony small and intimate, choosing to have only close friends and family around.

When asked about the wedding by ETimes, Kapoor did not deny it but instead replied with a 'folded hands' and 'happy smile' emoji, hinting to keep an eye out for her social media.