One of the most loved songs of the 90s is undoubtedly, Yaaron by KK. The song became an anthem for friendship across generations and we still find ourselves humming it, time and again.

To mark its 22nd anniversary, yes, we're that old, KK posted a video of him singing a beautiful version of the song, and it is still as pure as ever.

It brings back so many memories and hits you right in the feels.

Me watching KK sing Yaaron to mark it's 22 years pic.twitter.com/cU4K6Wvxxu — jethavibes (@parth26_) April 16, 2021

Listening to KK's yaaron after a long long time. Itna innocent, simple sa pyaara sa gaana hai yr 🥺🥺 — Sultan of mood swings (@Guiltfoyle) April 3, 2021

His voice still sounds as magical as we remember.