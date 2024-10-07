The wait is finally over, folks! Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated Singham Again has just dropped its trailer, and it’s everything you’d expect from a Shetty film, and more! Clocking in at a whopping 4 minutes and 58 seconds, this is officially the longest trailer in Hindi cinema, and it’s bursting at the seams with action, dialoguebaazi, and star power. Oh, and did we mention the massive surprise? None other than Salman Khan is reportedly making a cameo as his iconic Chulbul Pandey! Yeah, you heard that right.

The trailer, which was launched at a grand event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, showcases the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. But that’s not all. This time, we’ve got some fresh faces in the cop universe!

Enter Lady Singham Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, and the ever-agile Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya. Both bring their own brand of badassery to the table. Deepika exudes power and grit, while Tiger’s athleticism adds a fresh dynamic to this cop gang. Oh, and don’t forget Arjun Kapoor in a menacing Raavan-inspired avatar, bringing some serious aag ka toofan vibes. With his fierce persona, he plays the antagonist, kidnapping Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character, Avni, who also happens to be Bajirao Singham’s wife.

The storyline, inspired by elements from the Ramayana, follows Singham and his team as they embark on an epic mission to rescue Avni. And with a cast this massive, expect nothing less than explosive action sequences, adrenaline-pumping stunts, and plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

Before the trailer dropped, the makers teased fans with posters of the cast, each giving off major tough-cop vibes. From Ajay’s intense death stare to Akshay, Ranveer, and Tiger posing with rifles, and Deepika pointing her gun like an absolute boss, these posters have already taken social media by storm.

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room or should we say the Dabangg cop in the room? Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Salman Khan will be making a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey, stepping into the Shetty cop universe for a fiery cameo. Now that’s what you call a power-packed surprise!

Initially slated for an Independence Day release, Singham Again will now hit theaters on Diwali that is November 1, clashing head-on with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The Diwali box office is sure to witness an epic showdown, and we can’t wait!

With the longest trailer, the biggest ensemble cast, and a cameo from Salman Khan, Singham Again promises to be a total paisa vasool entertainer that delivers everything a Bollywood fan could ask for-high-octane action, star power, and plenty of swagger. Diwali just got a whole lot brighter!