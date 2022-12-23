Compelling words intermingled with poetic rhythm can move one in a way that’s almost subliminal. Poetry can be magical, layered, inspiring, deep, and touching. Until it begins rationalising red flags. A stand-up piece titled I Am Not A Cool Girlfriend by Priya Malik on UnErase Poetry is getting called out for romanticising toxic behaviour.
A clip from the poetry, shared by Twitter user @desishawarmaa, has confused people.
Written in first-person, the poem is a declaration from an ‘uncool’ girlfriend about the extent of her love and care for her partner. The two-and-a-half minute-long poem details certain habits and demands that are coming across as obsessive to people. Like calling multiple times a day only to check up on the partner, expecting an instant response from them, and wanting to meet all of their past lovers.
Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting.
