Compelling words intermingled with poetic rhythm can move one in a way that’s almost subliminal. Poetry can be magical, layered, inspiring, deep, and touching. Until it begins rationalising red flags. A stand-up piece titled I Am Not A Cool Girlfriend by Priya Malik on UnErase Poetry is getting called out for romanticising toxic behaviour.

A clip from the poetry, shared by Twitter user @desishawarmaa, has confused people.

What in jesus frkn christ is this??! pic.twitter.com/wDrsf4cqW7 — plop (@desishawarmaa) December 22, 2022

Written in first-person, the poem is a declaration from an ‘uncool’ girlfriend about the extent of her love and care for her partner. The two-and-a-half minute-long poem details certain habits and demands that are coming across as obsessive to people. Like calling multiple times a day only to check up on the partner, expecting an instant response from them, and wanting to meet all of their past lovers.

Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting.

This feels like someone justifying their controlling behaviour lmao https://t.co/HFhew5JKN3 — Cheeki Breeki! (@awfulyfamished) December 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT If Rupi Kaur did slam poetry https://t.co/0GkpdrRPOE — Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) December 23, 2022

Har line mein ek alag red flag https://t.co/C5p5zUEyBp — Become Unsearchable 🏳️‍🌈 (@SomeLatinWord) December 23, 2022

Mera commitment phobia flare hota hua mujhe dikh raha hai https://t.co/3IclipGc6n — remorseji (@Bhaisabgolmalh1) December 22, 2022

Did she just admit to being a toxic red flag https://t.co/lkCr1AwAcb — shivansh. (@notshiva108) December 23, 2022

why yall gotta ruin poetry by being so corny https://t.co/XOmXkaHz2Y — bombay bandar (@bandarmoment) December 23, 2022

imagine texting your partner "are you safe? are you comfortable??" 37 times in a row, what do you think their answer is going to be https://t.co/dDG07cypGw — avg dilli winter crier & enjoyer (@tamarindric3) December 23, 2022

i m toxic as fuck in a poetry https://t.co/jqTG1VJpFV — du hate acc (@doUwannap4rtner) December 23, 2022

What do you think about the piece?