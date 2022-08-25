We all love court-room drama in desi movies. Don't we? Chahein baap-beke ki takrar ho ya do dost ki ladai, Bollywood has enlightened us with several dramatic scenes over the years which featured zor ka thappad jinki goonj aaj tak sunayi deti hai. While majority of such sequences were hilarious, a few of them we wished never existed (I'm coming to that as well).

Here, I present to you 16 types of thappads that we have seen in Bollywood movies, ladies & gentlemen!

Let's delve into the list:

1. Friendship break karne-wala thappad (Dil Chahta Hai)

We all loved the friendship of this trio, Akash, Sameer, and Sid. But things turned upside down when Sid slapped Akash as the latter didn't approve of him falling in love with an older woman. Itne saalon ki dosti ek jhatke mein khatam!

2. How dare you fall in love with my daughter-wala thappad (DDLJ)

We all hated bauji for slapping our beloved SRK when the former gets to know that Raj is in love with his daughter Simran. Bauji ki 'izzat' khatre mein thi. Man! those big eyes were damn scary.

3. Baap se sawaal-jawab karne-wala thappad (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

"Chuupppppp! Badtameez!" (Baap ko mat sikha)...Yahan toh Hrithik ko bhi padi! For what? To make The Yashvardhan Raichand realise that he loves his elder son. C'mon senior Raichand, SRK ko kaun pyaar nahin karta?

4. Yaadash wapas laane-wala thappad (Andaz Apna Apna)

When 'Dr Prem Khurana' arrived at Raveena's house, Teelu knew he won't be spared at any cost. Teelu dude, itne thappadon mein toh is janam ki kya pichle saare janam ki yadaash wapas aa jaati! But you were brave enough, hats off man!

5. Purana hisaab chukta karne-wala thappad (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

'Chalti gaadi se uska phone bahar phek dia, you moron!' Well, Arjun's anger wasn't just about the phone but a purana hisaab with Imran that he was pissed of at. 'Coz Arjun ki girlfriend ke sath involve hona "WAS NOT FUNNY"!

6. Crush se pitayi khake khush hone-wala thappad (Raanjhanaa)

Every time Kundan as a teenager got slapped by his crush, Zoya, he felt orgasmic. "Utna toh hum soch ke aaye the", Kundan says in a rangbaazi scene when he eve-teases her. And bam! then he grooves in happiness. Wait, what just happened?

7. Baburao ke style-wala thappad (Hera Pheri)

'Style hai babu bhaiya style' and bam! there comes one tight slap on Raju's face. Courtesy, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. What a style babu bhaiya, what a style.

8. Makkhi udane-wala thappad (Khiladi 786)

Azad kabhi azaad nahin ho paata agar paaji Bahattar Singh na hote! Anyway, Azad, don't ever mess with a fly especially when the cheek is of a politician.

9. Pyaar mein maar khaane-wala thappad (Love Aaj Kal)

Veer Singh Panesar was quite a man who fought for his love, Harleen Kaur. So much so that he also jhelofied slaps from her family members.

10. Phone ke liye bandar se khaane-wala thappad (Housefull)

Arush might be a loser for you but he totally won my heart when he fought with a monkey while trying to get Sandy's phone back. What a hilarious thappad-fight they had.

11. Slap-slap khelne-wala thappad (Housefull)

Arush, Bob, and Batuk Patel's slap game was something I still want to recreate with friends/siblings.

12. Public mein tharkipana dikhaane-wala thappad (Heyy Babyy)

Arush Mehra gets slapped by not one but two women at a baby products' store. Reason? Watch this oh-so-hilarious scene to know. Tharki kahin ka!

13. Chandramukhi ki dignity par question karne-wala thappad (Devdas)

Kali Babu you deserved this slap and hats off to Chandramukhi for standing up for her dignity in front of everyone.

14. Prove your love or get lost-wala thappad (Kabir Singh)

Well, well! Kabir, I will always hate you for slapping Preeti. Toxic masculinity ki hadd par kardi, bro.

15. Ek doosre ki respect na karne-wala thappad (Shaadi Kar Ke Phas Gaya Yaar)

Dudes, have some respect for each other. Ayaan did this way earlier than Kabir Singh. And Ahana, girl, itni chillam-chilli kyun, man?

16. Party mein bina mistake ke khaane-wala thappad (Thappad)

Just a slap...par nahin marna chahiye tha! It's a domestic violence. Hats off to Amrita for standing up against the wrong. Period.

There are many other types of slaps that we have watched in Bollywood. Like this baap ko maarne-wala thappad. Oh man! She literally slapped her father. Not cool though.

Bas itna bahot hai aaj ke liye.