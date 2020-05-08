Get ready to be scared out of your wits because Netflix is putting out another horror series! From the makers of Get Out and Ghoul, the trailer of Betaal has us prepared for a scary masterpiece.

The show is set in a small village where a British Indian soldier's battalion of zombies is ready to attack after a curse is broken.

Aahana Kumra and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles play Indian intelligence officers who have been sent to deal with the situation but instead find themselves compromised.

The show comes from the famous Blumhouse Productions along with Red Chillies Entertainment, so we know we can expect something wildly entertaining.

Watch the trailer here:

The show will begin streaming on Netflix from 24 May onwards.