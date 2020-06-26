The passing of Sushant Singh Rajput has been hard for those who loved him. In a recent post, following the announcement of Dil Bechara's release, the debutant director shared a letter for Sushant.

Mukesh Chhabra, the director who was also a part of Sushant's Bollywood debut, Kai Po Che as a casting director, spoke of how he never thought he'd release this film without him.

In his post, Mukesh wrote of the plans they had together and how difficult him loss has been, especially since Sushant was such an important part of his first film.

So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him.

The director talks in length about it feels to lose a friend who has been with him through thick and thin.

We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you.

The producers of the film have made the movie available for subscribers and non-subscribers on Disney+ Hotstar.