Rakhi Sawant is famous for saying the most controversial things in public, but this time she had good reason to call out an actor who is creating quite a frenzy on social media - Kangana Ranaut. 

Source: Viral Bhayani

While interacting with the media, Rakhi asked everyone to take care of themselves and wear double masks (ironically she wasn't wearing hers when she said this). 

Source: Viral Bhayani

But when a Mumbai man asked her what she had to say about Kangana's statements about oxygen supply in the country, the actor was quick to respond.

She asked Kangana to use the money she has made to supply oxygen to those who need it, if the situation is actually bothering her. 

Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai. 

                    - Rakhi Sawant

Never though the day would come when we would agree with Rakhi Sawant. 

Watch the full video here:

Her sarcastic comment may have been harsh but isn't untrue. Many celebrities in the country, upon their return from Maldives are creating awareness and donating to help those in need. But it seems like Kangana's priorities lie in telling people on their death beds to plant more trees. 