Rakhi Sawant is famous for saying the most controversial things in public, but this time she had good reason to call out an actor who is creating quite a frenzy on social media - Kangana Ranaut.

While interacting with the media, Rakhi asked everyone to take care of themselves and wear double masks (ironically she wasn't wearing hers when she said this).

But when a Mumbai man asked her what she had to say about Kangana's statements about oxygen supply in the country, the actor was quick to respond.

Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram 🙏 https://t.co/lBiw6VAUtT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Let’s be gentle to her

1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year

2) stop breeding like rabbits

3) avoid single used plastic

4)Don’t waste food

5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

She asked Kangana to use the money she has made to supply oxygen to those who need it, if the situation is actually bothering her.

Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai.

- Rakhi Sawant

Never though the day would come when we would agree with Rakhi Sawant.

Watch the full video here:

Her sarcastic comment may have been harsh but isn't untrue. Many celebrities in the country, upon their return from Maldives are creating awareness and donating to help those in need. But it seems like Kangana's priorities lie in telling people on their death beds to plant more trees.