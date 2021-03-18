After the success of Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven, actor Sobhita Dhulipala has been on roll with several interesting project up her sleeves.

But the actor recently announced an upcoming project of hers and that has got us fans really excited. The actor has set her foot in Hollywood and the best part is that she will star her alongside heartthrob Dev Patel.

This upcoming project is an action thriller called Monkey Man where Dev Patel will not just be the main lead but also debut as a director. But that's not it. Netflix has picked up this film for $30 million already.

Both the actors shot for the movie last year in Indonesia for 4 months. Dhulipala in an interview with Hindustan Times described how she got selected for the role and how excited she is.

I had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember, it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). All these years later and many turns in the journey of the film and our individual lives later, looks like we belonged with each other all along. What appealed to me about the project is that it’s a collaborative spirit, a young and rather eccentric approach to the story and most certainly the people involved. I knew it would be special from the get go. I really enjoyed my character’s tender dilemmas, they were as glamorous as sorrowful.

While we're more than excited to see how the movie will turn out, we just can not wait to see two of the hottest actors Dev Patel and Sobhita together on screen.