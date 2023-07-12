For the longest time, we’ve wished for Made In Heaven to come back with season 2. And ever since an official announcement was made, we have been waiting for a date. This is a lot of suspense to deal with. So, people are excited about any information that comes their way – even if they are tiny details. And it looks Sobhita Dhulipala almost spilled major deets.

Reportedly, the actress went live with the rest of the cast, including Arjun Mathur, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora. Only, this was an accidental Instagram live. According to some people who attended this, and other sources, the cast was seen talking about the show. They were also discussing BTS moments, and didn’t know that people could watch them.

If this is to be believed, the actress almost spilled the beans on season 2, which includes the release date. While we would love to find out more, it’s nice that the suspense is intact for now. Some screenshots from the live are also doing rounds on the internet and we are all wondering what they talked about. For now, Made In Heaven 2 release date is the greatest secret for the nation.

Laut aao, Tara and Karan. This wait is too long.