Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially announced their engagement. On the morning of August 8, surrounded by their family and close friends, the duo exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony.

Nagarjuna, a veteran actor and the groom’s father, joyfully shared the news, along with their first photographs, on his social media account. His heartwarming tweet welcomed Sobhita into their family and showcased his excitement for their future together.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Naga Chaitanya was dressed in a classic white kurta-pajama set, along with a cream-coloured stole. He completed his look with a gold bracelet.

Known for her impeccable style, Sobhita Dhulipala donned a peach-hued saree that was both, elegant and simple. Her accessories – jhumkas, fresh flowers in her bun and a gold necklace – enhanced her ensemble.

Reportedly, the couple first crossed paths in May 2022 when she was promoting her movie, Major in Hyderabad. During that time, she celebrated her birthday with Naga Chaitanya and a few close friends. What began as friendship gradually blossomed into romance.

They decided to keep their relationship private. But despite their efforts, they were spotted together on several trips.

If the rumors are to be believed, they are planning to tie the knot later this year, although an official announcement regarding their wedding is still awaited.

We wish the couple nothing but the best!