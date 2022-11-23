Craig Goodwin, who previously appeared for Australia’s under-23 national side, scored the team’s first opening goal in FIFA World Cup 2022 since the World Cup in 2014.

Right after the striking goal, he looked up to the heavens as the other players gather around him.

Just like the player, his fans were also in a state of shock, disbelief and pleasure.

While everyone thought that it was going to be hard to even score a goal against their opponent, France, no one could’ve ever thought about actually taking the first goal.

Naturally, the fans went bonkers over the spectacular goal. The fans and supporters, who were watching the match at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, absolutely lost their cool as soon as the player took the opening goal.

#Socceroos #GiveIt100 pic.twitter.com/lr6kQskuv8 — Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 23, 2022

Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, took to his social media page and expressed his excitement.

From airplanes and trains to embassies, fans, stuck in different parts of the world, started pouring in their excitement through tweets.

May have not got the win but these fans will remember this moment for life, Football truly is the beautiful game — The Officiel Adjunct Poltroon (@AdjunctPoltroon) November 23, 2022

Amazing stuff sport really is one of the best things on the planet when you bugger off all the politics and agendas — Chris Van Malssen (@vanmalssen2988) November 23, 2022

Sitting on the plane waiting to take off. I screamed. Everyone looked at me holding up my scarf! #FIFAWorldCup #GiveIt100 @Socceroos @AdelaideUnited @craig_goodwin11 — Jamie Manson (@jamiemanson101) November 22, 2022

I'm watching the @Socceroos in the Australian Embassy in New York.



THIS PLACE JUST WENT NUTS!



C'MON AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NHbe5LPlxE — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) November 22, 2022

Commuters cheering for the #Socceroos during this morning’s 609am train ride from the Central Coast into Sydney #WorldcupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup — Dr Rebecca Koss (@MarineKossy) November 22, 2022

I woke to my husband yelling…I was terrified then realised #Socceroos — Sharnelle Vella (@SharnelleVella) November 22, 2022

Was amongst these scenes today! For just under 20 mins we were on top of the world! 💚💛 https://t.co/SWaUxLSJhX — Marcus Walsh (@marcuswalsh95) November 23, 2022

However, Team France bounced back with a series of good goals, which eventually lead to their win by a 4-1 margin. But, this incident really proves how a sport can unite the entire world.