Craig Goodwin, who previously appeared for Australia’s under-23 national side, scored the team’s first opening goal in FIFA World Cup 2022 since the World Cup in 2014.
Right after the striking goal, he looked up to the heavens as the other players gather around him.
Just like the player, his fans were also in a state of shock, disbelief and pleasure.
While everyone thought that it was going to be hard to even score a goal against their opponent, France, no one could’ve ever thought about actually taking the first goal.
Naturally, the fans went bonkers over the spectacular goal. The fans and supporters, who were watching the match at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, absolutely lost their cool as soon as the player took the opening goal.
Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, took to his social media page and expressed his excitement.
From airplanes and trains to embassies, fans, stuck in different parts of the world, started pouring in their excitement through tweets.
However, Team France bounced back with a series of good goals, which eventually lead to their win by a 4-1 margin. But, this incident really proves how a sport can unite the entire world.