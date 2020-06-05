Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum was pretty much an action movie buff's fantasy.

But when everyone thought that it's time to say goodbye to our fave retired hitman after the third chapter, the director of the movie Chad Stahelski is giving us a little teaser for Chapter 4.

The director sat with The Hollywood Reporter and gave us some inside deets about the movie. He started off by saying that even though, everyone thought Chapter 3 might be the end of it all, they wanted to tell a little more about John Wick's crazy life.

So, when they finally started putting the final cut together, they had to change some things around in order to make room for future chapters. In fact, they will be able to use some action sequences that they wound up scrapping when they filmed John Wick 3. He said,

There’s a couple things. I like thematics. Obviously, you can see the influences of the old Westerns and the old Samurai films. All the Arthurian tales for chivalry and all that kind of stuff, back to that. We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials. And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them.

Even though, Chad Stahelski is keeping silent about what those cut sequences entail and how they might inform the overall storyline in John Wick 4, the movie is surely going to have some awesome stunts.

John Wick 4 isn’t slated to hit theatres until 2022, so let's hope the pandemic will not push this any further.