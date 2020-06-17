Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are trying to remember the actor at his happiest, and have begun sharing a video of the actor. One such video that has surfaced is from 2016, when the actor give a speech about success and happiness at the Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay.

We always knew Sushant to be a dreamer and humble, this video is proof of just that. The actor opens his speech by apologising for his shyness. Then he modestly goes on to explain his journey to success.

He talks about how he thought doing theatre and dance would counter his shyness. He also shared his journey from dropping out of college to becoming a background dancer and then getting his first prime-time TV show.

From figuring out the equation of success to finally living in the 'Now'. The actor's journey was truly an inspiration to all. He has left behind a legacy of great films and a story that will always stay with us.

Watch the full speech here:

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).