Back in 2019–2020, we had two films that showed problematic sequences of men slapping women. I am talking about Kabir Singh and Thappad. However, their treatments were poles apart. Taapsee Pannu’s film turned out to be an apt thappad to the toxic masculinity that the 2019 movie proudly promoted. Thappad made a loud noise about how the audience finally got to meet a female character who stood up for herself unlike in Kabir Singh. For those who have watched the movie, remember how Taapsee as Amrita decided to divorce her on-screen husband after being slapped?

Well, someone called Thappad a ‘sh*ttiest’ movie and called out how it promotes the ‘bullsh*t’ concept of divorcing your partner for a slap.

Wait, there is more. We also got a stupid execution of what she should have done instead.

The Twitter user (@HypocriteAman_) posted the unsolicited opinion about Thappad on micro-blogging platform. “…literally taking divorce for just one slap? logic died, her husband did wrong with slapping her but he apologized too and she could have slapped her husband twice in return, it’s that simple…” an excerpt from the tweet reads.

shittiest movie I've ever seen in my life, literally taking divorce for just one slap? logic died, her husband did wrong with slapping her but he apologized too nd she could have slapped her husband twice in return, it's that simple. bull-sh*t concept, no wonder why it's Disaster pic.twitter.com/g1M1OvxdCi — a. (@HypocriteAman__) August 20, 2023

Netizens schooled the user for posting a highly problematic statement about Thappad and how such people were the target audience but failed to understand it.

The movie was never about that slap.



The slap was a trigger for her to re-think all the inequalities in their relationship. The slap was just a medium in the movie through which it was shown how regular, acceptable & mainstream patriarchy has become in Indian society. https://t.co/psh8C1DDod — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 20, 2023

Okay let's get u married & let ur wife smack u in ur face in front of hundreds of people and she'd say "oh I'm so sorry baby😔" & then see ur reaction, shall we Aman? https://t.co/TptzJBt8Yh — ~horangi power~ (@gyulabjamun) August 21, 2023

This tweet is exactly why this movie was made

We have normalised domestic abuse so much that women are asked to adjust and forget when something like this happens

It’s never just a slap and it never stops with just one slap

It shows disrespect and what the person is capable of https://t.co/QlLEktV00E — Mrinalini (@liniii__) August 20, 2023

the entire premise hinges on the notion of why its never just one slap. i mean, the poster itself says “bas itni si baat?” so you were exactly the target audience of the film but clearly the message seems to have gone over your head… https://t.co/3TScpJHWck — 𝒫 (@poohbaniparvati) August 20, 2023

Wow just wow ! The World twitter shows me everyday is mind-blowing, ppl like us who have seen domestic violence in their home can only understand the depth of this movie. Yes, "divorced for just a slap," and "slapping back," doesn't resolve it. Nothing above self respect ! https://t.co/sTBGKOnXfe — 𝓪𝓷𝓴𝓱𝓲🦋 (@ankhitweets) August 20, 2023

Lol yes bec this is what abusers do? They abuse you then ask for forgiveness and then never do it again? So a woman should just get slapped and forgive and give you the same amount of love and respect? Touch fucking grass https://t.co/qELBqFMjSq — Boss bht mushkil ho rai hai yahan pe (@dats2much) August 20, 2023

It's concerning that a woman taking back her dignity and self respect is such a foreign concept to y'all 💀 more the reason for such a movie to exist.



Also the movie released two weeks before we went into a worldwide lockdown. Of course it didn't do as well. Kuch bhi matlab 😭 https://t.co/4wREBcom4U — Depression Barbie 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) August 21, 2023

this is the only bollywood movie comes somewhat close when it comes to women’s issues and the divorce conversation. the ending for me was the best part. the husband makes a genuine apology in the end but they still don’t end up together. their future is open to interpretation. https://t.co/3xVntM4HBP — k (@krownnist) August 20, 2023

The movie wasn't just about the slap. There is a monologue where she talks about how she has been ignoring a lot of questionable behaviour from her husband but the slap forced her to re-think her relationship. And yes, in most cases of domestic abuse, it starts with just one slap https://t.co/xYcOhdhNzM — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) August 20, 2023

The tagline itself says 'Bas Itni Si Baat?' which means that the filmmakers were aware & consciously chose to tell us that DIVORCE is much more preferable to being slapped. I agree with them. If your spouse even so much as threatens to slap you, DIVORCE THEM RIGHT THERE & THEN https://t.co/PAcD4USzZQ — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) August 20, 2023

This opinion is exactly why movies like Thappad deserve to come out. You cannot slap a woman, you cannot expect her to ignore it and move on. ‘Coz domestic violence is a crime.