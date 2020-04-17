Anyone who watches Bollywood knows this: We have run out of stories and keep making the same movies over and over again.

But here's the thing. If you think Bollywood is the only industry fresh out of stories, then you need to take a good hard look at Hollywood.

Because someone just started a thread about Hollywood movies that have the exact same stories and still released the same year.

It's always hilarious when hollywood makes the exact same movie in the same year (a thread)- 2011 pic.twitter.com/ij5x3xJ9Tc — Kris (@KrisTosAplSauce) April 13, 2020

Bonus:

Movies with The Rock in it pic.twitter.com/UkfFFgsSE6 — Kris (@KrisTosAplSauce) April 13, 2020

Y’all bout to be real mad at me, they’re also not the same year, but pic.twitter.com/2iLgqOfyAV — Kris (@KrisTosAplSauce) April 13, 2020

Adding these 2 just cause pic.twitter.com/acFJtHmOTh — Kris (@KrisTosAplSauce) April 13, 2020

And then there were some honorary mentions!

Not movies but we kinda need to talk about it pic.twitter.com/1aE07P8jZj — Kris (@KrisTosAplSauce) April 13, 2020

Both of these films came to German cinemas in summer 2018. I went into the biopic about PTSD, expecting to see the one where Winnie the Pooh came alive. pic.twitter.com/mqKcdj9QGj — Philipp M. Kroissant (@PhilippMKroiss) April 13, 2020

After seeing this, one has to wonder if writers should get paid more!