Ever since Sheldon, Howard, Raj, Leonard, and Penny first came into our lives with a broken lift, we were hooked to their stories. As new actors joined the gang, the show continued to become even more hilariously relatable.

One of the biggest reasons for the show's success was not just the perfect casting, but also the camaraderie the actors shared with each other, which easily translated to their on-screen characters.

This is why it's easy to imagine how emotional and painful it must have been for the cast to bid adieu to people they'd worked with for over a decade.

In fact, this video of the team's last table read actually gives us a glimpse of how the actors felt:

The video begins with Jim Parsons reading out the last dialogue from the series.

Slowly, co-actors Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialick, and Melissa Rauch begin to cry.

But it's the moment the narration ends, with the words of the theme song, that the cast indulges in a full-blown sobfest.

12 seasons, 279 episodes, and more than a decade later, we still can't get over The Big Bang Theory!

