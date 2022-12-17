The problem is that we’re not fond of choices. And a good many don’t even think the concept should exist for women. “ If you’re 30, you shouldn’t be single.” “ If you are married, you gotta take your husband’s surname to be called a good wife.” But why? Just because patriarchal social conventions say so?

The celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often get slammed by incels on the Internet who can’t bare to accept a couple sharing love and mutual respect for each other. These people pin all of Virat’s actions on his wife because it’s always a woman’s fault. Right?

Just recently, someone on Twitter ridiculed Anushka for not changing her surname after marriage. Their definition of ‘relationship goals’ boils down to a woman taking her husband’s name.

first change your surname then talk about relationship goals, bengalan. pic.twitter.com/OO5CYb2NX6 — r/Idc. (@dudeitsokay) December 12, 2022

Twitter schooled him with a concept called choice.

How will you or Virat benefit from Anushka changing her surname ?

Height of illiteracy and lack of logic!

She is more sanskari than you. https://t.co/UgvUWdGQhl — Newton (@beingnewtonhere) December 17, 2022

In which era this PPL r living now a days. Grow up 😒 https://t.co/90eJ1ec4Si — SHREYA (@shreya_whisper) December 17, 2022

dude-its-okey is absolutely not OK with someone's personal choice 🚶



it's not mandatory to change surname post marriage, why would she follow such social norms ? https://t.co/oPQTxFwZhl — S 🎶 (@Under_d_Cloud) December 16, 2022

Ek toh bengalan bolke kuch Hota nahi hai..and nowhere she is from Bengal..



Most importantly there's no rule which says one has to change their surname when u get married and moreover you are Noone to dictate it to someone else's wife. — Sumi (@Shine9Glow) December 16, 2022

What a toxic society we are living in https://t.co/K9NgPPprF1 — you know who (@chanchan___man) December 16, 2022

Apparently!

Yeah cuz changing ones surname makes you a perfect partner . Oh wait it's only for women https://t.co/4Ok0CEZpCp — Kuleena (@kathizina) December 16, 2022

the fragile man ego got hurt ☹️ https://t.co/rCach9neG1 — neha (@inlostworlld) December 16, 2022

dude be talking about relationship goals and asking the girl to change her surname in the same line. the nerve! https://t.co/yBnAbTtAgr — bee. (@bhashuxs) December 16, 2022

oh no my ego is hurt. anushka didnt change her last name ,her husband doesnt care but hes hurt. @AnushkaSharma please change it for him🥹 who cares if your husband doesn’t care or you dont care. he cares. so change it. ASAP. https://t.co/nHj8diUS6w — subs (@rihaaani) December 16, 2022

LET WOMEN BE!