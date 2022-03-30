Actress Somy Ali has issued a warning to the 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood', saying that he would soon be exposed. The actress said this while sharing a silhouette from a Bollywood music video.

Ali has said that the truth about the women he's abused would come out soon. "Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb", she added.

The picture in question was a still from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's hit song Aate Jaate Haste Gaate from the film Maine Pyar Kiya.

According to the Times of India, Somy was in a relationship with Salman Khan in the '90s. Back in 2018, when the #MeToo movement was in full swing, Somy had come out in support of the brave woman, while also sharing her own sexual abuse story.

As a survivor of sexual abuse at the age of 5 and rape at 14, I would like to salute all those that have spoken up and plan on doing so. I know it is very difficult to do it because I have been there and it took me many years to be able to talk about it. It takes an immense amount of courage to share this with the world. It's even harder when you tell those that are close to you and they are supposed to protect you, yet they do nothing. I have been there too and it hurts like hell.

She had applauded the survivors for their courage and strength.

I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you. This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you.

While speculations continue to run amok on social media, it is better to wait until at least someone gets named before we jump to conclusions.