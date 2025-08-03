Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Clocks The Lowest Opening Among Ajay Devgn’s Post-COVID Sequels!

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ just dropped in theatres, and folks, the anticipation was as high as our collective hopes before exam results. But, the opening day numbers? Well, let’s just say even the Internet is collectively sighing, “Kya scene hai?” Let’s break down what actually went down, one punchy slide at a time. Grab your popcorn, there’s drama ahead.

1. The Opening Day Numbers: A Reality Check

Picture this: the theatre lights dim, the film starts, and… the cash registers don’t exactly go cha-ching. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ clocked in about Rs 6.75 crore on day one, yikes! For the nostalgia gang, the original raked in Rs 10.80 crore, almost double. Shah Rukh in Mohabbatein said, “Haar ke jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hain”, but yahan toh opening hi slow thi!

Image courtesy: India Today

2. Comparing with Ajay Devgn’s Other Sequels

Let’s sip some (virtual) chai and compare: ‘Raid 2’ thundered in with Rs 19.25 crore, and ‘Drishyam 2’ wasn’t far behind with Rs 15.38 crore. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ now holds the lowest opening among all of Ajay’s post-pandemic sequels, which is a title no one fights for. This wasn’t a “phirse wahi magic!” moment. Kya Devgn-verse ka charm thoda thanda pad gaya?

Image courtesy: The Statesman

3. Audience Reception: Mixed Reviews

Twitter was… divided (as usual). Some fans laughed at the comedy and danced to the bhangra, while others thought the plot was thinner than hostel chai. Occupancy rates went up for night shows (the OG late-night plans never disappoint), but daytime seats? Meh. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is the pineapple-on-pizza of Bollywood sequels; some are loving it, some are like “no, yaar.”

4. Competition at the Box Office

This wasn’t a solo stage; Ajay’s sardaar swag had big competition. ‘Dhadak 2’ pulled in Rs 3.35 crore, which is less, but ‘Saiyaara’ and the surprise hit ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ kept the heat on. Bollywood box office abhi bhi IPL final hai, so many teams, only one trophy. Plot twist: everyone came prepared to play!

Image courtesy: NDTV

5. The Road Ahead: Can It Recover?

Don’t count out Bollywood’s jugaad spirit just yet! The creators have rolled out a 50% ticket discount, because if there’s one thing desis love more than drama, it’s a good deal. With some good word-of-mouth, the movie might just bounce back; Bollywood-style comebacks are still a thing, after all. Why not go catch a show and see for yourself?

While ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ didn’t blow the box office doors off, the story’s not over. The power of a strong weekend and apni audience ki vibe can flip the script fast. Watched it already?