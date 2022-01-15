There’s no doubt that Son Pari made a home in our hearts instantly when it first hit our television screens in 2000. With its 'magical' storyline and relatable characters, the show left us thoroughly entertained. And we are forever indebted to this fantasy adventure series for the memories. To relive the journey once again, here’s how the cast looked then, vs how they look now.

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast
Source: IMDb

1. Tanvi Hegde AKA Fruity

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

2. Mrinal Dev Kulkarni AKA Son Pari

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

3. Ashok Lokhande AKA Altu

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

4. Vivek Mushran AKA Rohit

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

5. Kaivalya Chheda AKA Jeff D'Souza

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

6. Aditya Surte AKA Appy

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

7. Jhanak Shukla AKA Princy

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

8. Deepshikha Nagpal AKA Ruby

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

9. Upasana Singh AKA Kaali Pari

Then Vs Now: Son Pari Cast

Which actor from this series is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Design Credits: Sawan Kumari