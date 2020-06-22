Yesterday, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor stirred up a storm on Twitter by saying that her privilege of being born as Anil Kapoor's daughter was good karma. Which is something you have heard a thousand times, if you are less privileged, poor, Dalit or all three. 

Because it implies that your station in life is determined by the deed of your past life. Luckily for the world, Twitter was quick to remind her of her privilege and the ignorance that came with it. 

The reactions to Sonam Kapoor's casteist, classist, tone-deaf tweet sum it all. No matter how 'educated' you become, it is hard to let go of that age-old privilege, isn't it?