Yesterday, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor stirred up a storm on Twitter by saying that her privilege of being born as Anil Kapoor's daughter was good karma. Which is something you have heard a thousand times, if you are less privileged, poor, Dalit or all three.
Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020
Because it implies that your station in life is determined by the deed of your past life. Luckily for the world, Twitter was quick to remind her of her privilege and the ignorance that came with it.
#SonamKapoor's latest tweet is stupid and naive at best while insensitive and super-entitled at worst! Justifying own privileged life with her non-exsiting "Good Karma" is horrible and too low for any human being. And please, oh please, correct your grammar, you dropout fucks!😡 pic.twitter.com/ba1Tj703Yb— barkha singh (@barkhas41223251) June 22, 2020
being aware of your privilege is great, but equating it to being a result of "good karma" is naive at best and outright entitled and insensitive at worst. Try to use your privilege to advance equality in your field, instead of judging the karma of the less-privileged #SonamKapoor https://t.co/johEngys2J— Shreya Sarkar (@shreyasarkarr) June 21, 2020
my father works 12 hours a day during a pandemic where the fuck is my good karma https://t.co/l1M0rHK0t5— maud gone (@fitzzherald) June 21, 2020
Justifying Nepotism by using #karma as a logic and science behind it🙄 Ptchhhh. Sed laaaif. #sonam #sonamkapoor #nepotisminbollywood pic.twitter.com/h7WgoEksLk— Ahmed Meeran (@ahmedmeeranoffl) June 21, 2020
Your concept of Karma is simply Casteism/Class prejudice in disguise. pic.twitter.com/fjxTNEESOq— Prasanna Krishnan (@PrazKriz) June 21, 2020
Sonam Kapoor says karma has a role in your birth to a family.— Aashna🌻 (@aashna8801) June 21, 2020
She also fights casteism apparently by abusing Brahmins who by her logic must have been pious people in their previous lives.
Matlab koi sense h iss baat ki? Lol.
*Trying to ignore her very basic grammatical errors 😭* https://t.co/kfiUVVkl1g
Wait, she is promoting casteism now? As if #nepotism wasn't enough? Is this even legal? Whatever happened to #BlackLivesMatter? Blaming black people and all marginalized people's #Karma for their plight, are you?— Nivedita Majumdar (@nomadic_nemo) June 22, 2020
Do you even hear yourself? You reek of classism and casteism. How myopic can you be!!— Debadrita C (@debadritac19) June 22, 2020
A tweet justifying casteism, racism, poverty etc. #SonamKapoor #Karma https://t.co/3B1QQTTpSs— Pragya Uike (@PragyaUike) June 21, 2020
Nobody has any issues to where you are born and you should be proud, but to link good/bad karma to your birth is like medevial thinking, especially in the context of casteism and class discrimination that people are still fighting to date in this country.— Agamoni Ghosh (@agamoni) June 21, 2020
They believe they deserve all privileges because they are high born. How is this not the worst form of casteism.. and to think star kids will find anything wrong with nepotism.— Akshay Deodhar (@DeodharAkshay) June 21, 2020
Brahmins to Sonam Kapoor after her ‘karma justifies my privilege’ comment pic.twitter.com/siALj5knkl— Malhaar Shah (@iamshah7) June 21, 2020
#karma #sonamkapoor— World Record Kid (@Worldrecordboy) June 21, 2020
After watching Sonam kapoor's movie for 5 mins
me: pic.twitter.com/qMvxcaSyTW
Guide: The next step after acknowledging privilege is being HUMBLE + promising to help others around you— NOT saying “Hey it was my kArMAa, too bad you couldn’t be born in my place BOO HOO”— Hiba Bég (@HibaBeg) June 21, 2020
The reactions to Sonam Kapoor's casteist, classist, tone-deaf tweet sum it all. No matter how 'educated' you become, it is hard to let go of that age-old privilege, isn't it?