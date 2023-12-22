Music manages to do what even words cannot, on some days. There is a reason we feel things even when we’re incapable of feeling things, with the right song. The only sad part is, that there is high chance of easily missing out on good songs. Everyone deserves to listen to and know songs that make them feel nice – even when things aren’t so. Which is probably why playlists are great gestures.

So we did just that: created a playlist of good songs from shows and films, that you may have missed.

1. Zaroori Hai: Osho Jain

Featured in season 3 of Permanent Roommates, Zaroori Hai is an Osho Jain song which is everything you’d expect from the artist. The song also works perfectly for the storyline of the season, but that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t enjoy it otherwise.

2. Miltay Hain Na: Mohan Kannan

From Dhak Dhak, Miltay Hain Na is the perfect travel music. If you’re on a girls’ trip, then it is the perfect thing. For some reason, it also feels like the perfect addition to the film’s playlist. Miltay Hain Na goes well with four women finding liberation.

3. Husn: Anuv Jain

There are some songs that you should visit just for their music videos – I want to say this one of those, but it’s more. Husn is Anuv Jain’s eleventh single, also written and composed by him.

4. Mast Mein Rehne Ka: Bhaari Beatz, Jackie Shroff

Written by Kunal Anand Pandagle, Bhaari Beatz, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a rap performed by Kaam Bhaari and Jackie Shroff. It’s the perfect ode to the film and its intent. The rap should be a life anthem of sorts, to say the least.

5. Mazey Mein: When Chai Met Toast

When Chai Met Toast never fails to put deeper thoughts in simplistic lyrics which is always refreshing. This one song from Friday Night Plan is for days where you’re just looking for something sweet. It is also a great choice for a road trip playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Ada Sai: Divya Kumar

Ada Sai is the main theme from Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, with another folk version by singers Devraj Gadhavi and Vandana Gadhvi. The song, like the film, is something new and intriguing – which is enough reason to add it to your playlist.

7. Where Do I Go Now: Wrisha Dutta

Composed by Karthik Rao, Where Do I Go Now is a mellow song from Amazon miniTV’s Half Love Half Arranged. It’s what you feel when you find yourself in a conundrum. The music feels like a contemporary take on the “will they, won’t they” feeling which is quite fun.

8. Bolo Na: Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan

Like we need to talk more about the film, we also need to address its beautiful music. Bolo Na is just one example. The description that reads, “embrace the essence of love,” feels like the perfect definition for it. The fact that Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan lent their voices for it, is a cherry on top.

9. Mulaqat: Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad almost never disappoints, which now that I think of it, is subjective. Written, composed and produced by Kuhad, Mulaqat is just another one from the list. The music video, like the song, is particularly stunning.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Jab Tum Miley: Abhilasha Sinha

Love is clearly always in the air, and this one is the perfect love anthem. Jab Tum Miley featured in In Real Love and felt like those butterflies that you feel in the stomach on good first dates. On a side note, the artist is someone you should watch out for.

Happy grooving! 🙂