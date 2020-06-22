A few days ago, singer Sonu Nigam had posted a video on his YouTube channel, where he blamed the music industry of promoting nepotism and went as far as saying 'you might soon hear about suicides'. This was after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came out.

Following which, there was a great deal of discussion around the topic and Sonu countered some opinions in his recent video titled Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante.

He started off by addressing a news publication for their biased coverage and declaring his opinions 'null and void'.

Later, he directly confronted T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar, and said:

He also mentioned how Bhushan used to come and ask him for help. In this connection, Sonu went on to talk about Abu Salem.

The internet had a lot to say about the issue and here are some of the opinions.

