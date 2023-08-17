Twenty-one years back, the Hindi cinema witnessed the release of a cinematic masterpiece by the name of ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani‘, starring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Suniel Shetty, Manisha Koirala, and Sunny Deol, among others. In the meme-verse, the film is hailed as nothing less than an ‘Emeritus‘; it is a treasure trove of absurdity, a graveyard of VFX, and an icon of un-subtlety. We can never run out of laugh-out-loud moments the film has and it continues to generate.

One of the actors in the film is our favourite playback singer Sonu Nigam. If one were to be completely honest, he is as GREAT a singer as he is as GREAT an actor, where both the words do not mean the same thing. A Twitter, now X user (still feels weird to say this), from a film buff handle, baankey lal chaurasia (@IndieKnopfler), posted a compilation video of the singer in the film.

Take a look:

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani completes 21 years. Released on this day in 2002.



Here's the ultimate compilation of Sonu Nigam. Thank me later. pic.twitter.com/r29lwMPHt8 — baankey lal chaurasia (@IndieKnopfler) August 16, 2023

Sonu Nigam’s VAST acting range throughout the two-minute video has all of us in splits.

There is Gunda and then there is Jaani Dushman. And you have to be a true Bollywood fan to appreciate the ‘it is so bad , it is so good’ category of films 🤣 The star cast is so epic in this one – I can’t 🤣🤣 https://t.co/y0nX1ZqMJ7 — Mi (@Mi_Rambles) August 17, 2023

he was giving it his all https://t.co/b1wwDy0Rl4 — Kriti (@sarkriti) August 16, 2023

Award-worthy content. The first couple of seconds is where Sonu is convincing Manisha to forgive two people who attempted to rape her. https://t.co/liOExeM0Vl — Whose Father What Goes (@WhatMenBugger) August 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaani Dushman is a cult classic and Sonu Nigam's character is an emotion (less). https://t.co/pWc7tyGN5c — Aparna (@banerjeaaparna) August 17, 2023

It's hard to believe this movie was released in the 21st century. Time is a bloody scam. https://t.co/595IFfc4L6 — krtgrphr (@krtgrphr) August 17, 2023

An ode to the likes of Jaani Dushman in the VFX department –> 16 Times Bollywood Gave Us Visual Effects So ‘Unbelievable’ That Our Eyes Were Bleeding

VFX of this movie is >>> Pathaan and Adipurush. https://t.co/DQSM3refN8 — Vj Shanks (@VjShanks) August 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The flop movie I secretly love https://t.co/HAclIJF9K6 — Vivek Tanna (@vivektanna2) August 17, 2023

This is ‘Day Infiniteth‘ of being grateful that Sonu Nigam is a singer in real life (altho watching him as an actor would have been an adventure of its own). And well, as for Jaani Dushman, it is so bad, SOOO BADDD, it’s actually good.