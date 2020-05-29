By now everyone's well aware that actor Sonu Sood has left no stone unturned when it comes to helping migrant workers during this crisis. This national hero has not only arranged for transportation for over a thousand people, but has been providing them with food and accommodation as well.

Now, adding to all those good deeds, the actor has now airlifted over 177 girls stuck in Ernakulum, Kerala to Odisha amid the coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, these girls were working as stitching and embroidery workers at a local factory in the city and had no place to go after the factory shut down due to the pandemic.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik lauded the actor for this gesture.

@SonuSood Ji,your helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It’s incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you!@Naveen_Odisha@CMO_Odisha@bjd_odishahttps://t.co/6VqSExCEQ5 — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) May 29, 2020

A source close the actor shared with TOI,

He started the process by taking several permissions from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airport to be operated. A special aircraft has been called from Bangalore to airlift these girls from Kochi who will be now taken to Bhubaneswar so they can finally reunite with their families. The duration from Bhubaneswar to their village is going to be 2 hours and soon after finishing their journey, the girls will be heading back home.

Along with this, the actor has provided a toll-free number to help migrant workers. He has also been providing food to over 45,000 people. He indeed is a true hero.