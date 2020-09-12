Just when you thought Sonu Sood had done all he could, the Bollywood actor has now gone and launched scholarships for underprivileged students in his late mother Saroj Sood’s name.

Using Instagram to make the scholarships public, the actor said that in the last few months he had seen the problems of underprivileged people who had great difficulties sending their kids to school and was moved by their plight.

Hindustan Badhega Tabhi, Jab Padhenge Sabhi! My mother Prof.Saroj Sood always believed that everyone deserves an equal chance to a healthy happy future. So launching full scholarships for students on her name Prof.Saroj Sood scholarships today for higher education.

You can see the Instagram post here:

For this purpose the actor has tied up with universities across India to offer scholarships under the name of his mother.