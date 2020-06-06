Sonu Sood has played a huge role in helping stranded migrants get back home during the lockdown. From arranging buses and food for them, to booking chartered planes.

The actor booked a chartered plane on Thursday to help 173 migrant workers go back home from Mumbai to Dehradun.

The airbus from the airline AirAsia India left from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1:57 pm and reached the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun at 4:41 pm. The actor stated that this incident brought a smile to his face because some of the passengers have never boarded a plane before.

Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces brings me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends.

- Sonu Sood told PTI

मैं @sonusood जी का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ की उन्होंने अपने स्वयं के प्रयासों से मुंबई और आसपास के इलाक़ों में उत्तराखंड के शेष बचे प्रवासियों-जो किसी कारणवश पहले वापिस नहीं आ पाए थे-को उनके घर भेजने का प्रबंध किया। आपके इस सहयोग के लिए हम आपके सदैव आभारी रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/iU3LZVZWVB — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 6, 2020

The passengers on the plane included children, pregnant women and migrant labourers who had been stranded behind after the lockdown was announced.

@SonuSood आज फिर एक हवाई उड़ान उत्तराखंड के प्रवासियों को लेकर मुंबई से रवाना हुआ जिसमें बुजुर्ग लोग, गर्भवती महिलाये, मजदूर, छोटे बच्चे, जो घर जाने के लिए तरस रहे थे उन्हें आपातकालीन चिकित्सा सुविधा के साथ सोनू सूद ने घर वापस भेजा.प्रवासीयों ने भावुक हो कर ढ़ेर सारी दुआएँ दी. pic.twitter.com/oO7Bi21tmy — Raghu Naidu (@RaghuNa53936963) June 6, 2020

Looks like Sonu Sood is ready to send every stranded migrant worker back home and we can't stop applauding him for it.

