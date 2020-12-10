It's no secret that Sonu Sood has emerged as a true hero during the Covid-19 pandemic, and helped thousands, if not more, people in need.

And now, reportedly, he has mortgaged his properties in Juhu, Mumbai in order to raise money for his philanthropic efforts.

According to Indian Express, Sonu Sood has mortgaged 8 of his properties--6 flats, and 2 shops--to raise a total of ₹10 crores. This money will be further used to help patients with serious diseases, migrant labourers, and the underprivileged.

As the news went viral, many people took to Twitter to talk about Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts:

Ek hi dil hai ⁦@SonuSood⁩ bhai.. kitni baar jeetoge..

this is seriously commendable.. putting money where his heart is irrespective of the clear financial strain it’s putting on his personal finances.. #SonuSood https://t.co/vEofh5C7Ti — Tweeting Monkey (@Nitwit_Newton) December 9, 2020

sometimes i feel like sonu sood is PM and our PM is actor..@SonuSood mortgages 8 Juhu properties to raise Rs 10 crore for needy👍#Respect @SonuSood This man is a real hero and his efforts are unending!!! — iam_pannugurwinder (@Gurwind28698306) December 9, 2020

#SonuSoodRealHero @SonuSood Mortgages his 8 Properties in Mumbai To Raise 10 Crore! For helping needy.... 🎩 off — ORPAS (@orpascorp) December 9, 2020

@SonuSood Sir, was checking news, came to know that you're planning to mortgage couple of your properties! Sir, why dont just create #Covid Fund by Sonu Sood... People will be willing to donate more than that donated in PMCARES, this would definitely be for the people. — Pratik (@DavidCCCP33) December 9, 2020

#SonuSood Salute you Sonu..I never felt your contribution until I came to know about mortgage your property..Hardly anyone could do such gesture..Thank you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Manish (@Manish91293713) December 9, 2020

@SonuSood mortgages his properties to take bank loan of Rs. 10 crore for social service. Such kind of philanthropy is unheard of as people only use their surplus cash for philanthropy. He will have to pay interest also on these loans. — Rajheev Agrawal (@RajheevAgrawal) December 8, 2020

A real-life hero, indeed.