Sonu Sood's philanthropy is the only constant we have witnessed in 2020. He doesn't miss any chance to help those in need.
Last week, a speeding Mercedes car hit a 20-year-old delivery boy in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. The boy was on a scooter and reportedly died on the spot and Sonu Sood has assured help to his family.
@SonuSood Sir Thanks for support 🙏#Justiceforsatish pic.twitter.com/U5VwNCfC1q— Ganesh Yadav (@GaneshY20584124) December 18, 2020
Identified as Satish Paras Nath Gupta, the young boy had joined Zomato only 2 days back to support his family.
After knowing about the incident, Sonu Sood has reportedly come forward to help the family. He has spoken with them and assured all possible help.
People are applauding his kind gesture.
While the police have registered a case against the car's driver, 19-year-old Taiffur Tavir Shaikh, Satish's family wants strict investigation and punishment for the accused.