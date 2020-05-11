At a time when the whole country is under lockdown and people are trying to get to their homes, actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue.

According to Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood has sponsored a total of 10 buses and meal kits for migrants stuck in Maharashtra. After getting a nod from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, all the buses left from Thane, Maharashtra for Gulbarga, Karnataka.

Sood said that in the current global crisis, everyone deserves to be with their families. The Happy New Year actor said,

The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home.

He further added,

It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities.

This much-needed move was very well received by the people who were stuck in the state and wanted to go back to their homes.