Whether it's with warm words or silent actions, fathers always look out for their children. And that's true for fathers everywhere.

On father's day, actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to remember those migrant workers, who are also fathers. And who, in their long walk home, have carried their children on shoulders, and starved, just to be able to feed them.

Sood shared a small but heartfelt message with the post, about how fathers were no less than angels, who worked for the welfare of their children. Many people commented on the post, appreciating his message:

Sonu Sood has emerged as a one-man army, who has gone above and beyond his duty as a concerned citizen to help migrant workers left stranded due to the lockdown.