The lockdown led to many people being stuck away from home, with no means to fend for themselves.

One such person was actor Surendra Ranjan, who played Maqsood Bhai in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

In Munna Bhai, Ranjan's character was the peon who Munna (Sanjay Dutt) hugs, thus giving the audience the now-viral, Jaadu Ki Jhappi.

Surendra Ranjan had arrived in Mumbai to shoot for a web series when the lockdown was announced. Stuck in Mumbai with no work, he eventually ran out of money and had no means of going back home.

That's when Sonu Sood, who worked with him in R...Rajkumar and has already helped hundreds of people reach home, came to his rescue.

According to reports, Sonu Sood promised to help him reach his hometown, Satna, Madhya Pradesh, before June 18. Surendra was stuck in Mumbai and had no money to even pay rent for his house.

According to DNA, Ranjan, who also worked in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, was in touch with Sanjay Dutt but didn't want to ask him for help.

I could have asked him (Sanjay Dutt) for help but I did not want to rely on anyone. One of my disciples paid Rs 45,000 for three months. I also got help from the RSS as they gave me ration.

Sonu Sood's actions during the pandemic have been nothing short of heroic, and it is truly commendable that he once again stepped up to help his co-actor during these troubled times.