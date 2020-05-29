The efforts of actor Sonu Sood in helping stranded migrants make their way back home have made him a national hero. The actor has arranged for buses for over a thousand people so they can safely return home.

While Twitter is all praises for the actor, one fan shared a Mumbai local train pass of the actor with the caption, "The one who has suffered understands the plight of others. Sonu Sood used to travel with a local pass of ₹420."

Life is a full circle ⭕️ https://t.co/XTVp1ysRaz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 29, 2020

The actor retweeted the picture saying, "Life comes a full circle." The pass gives us a glimpse into the actor's struggling days from 1997. It tells the story of how he himself knows the plight of living away from home and that's why he understands the importance of sending those away, back to safety. This man can sympathise with the migrants he is helping.

Apart from helping people who are stranded, Sonu Sood is also providing food for over 45,000 people every day. Due to the number of calls the actor was receiving and to streamline the data collection of all those who wanted help in Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP, the actor launched a toll free number - 18001213711. The number connects to a call centre set up by Sonu Sood for those who seek help.