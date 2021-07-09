"Veg biryani is not biryani" is a debate even Sonu Sood can't escape. 

Recently, he was hosted by Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Sonu took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

In the process, he also thanked the minister for feeding him "world's best veg biryani"

And to the "veg biryani" part, people were simply like, NO. 

How does veg biryani handle all this hate?