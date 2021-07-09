"Veg biryani is not biryani" is a debate even Sonu Sood can't escape.
Recently, he was hosted by Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Sonu took to Twitter to express his gratitude.
Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS , I have no words to thank you for your hospitality. May the almighty guide us to bring many more smiles to the needy. You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2TAM0yWZPz— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 6, 2021
In the process, he also thanked the minister for feeding him "world's best veg biryani"
Thank you so much brother for treating me with the world's best veg biryani.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021
Now I can officially say, "You are the best host in Telangana".
Love you loads❣️ https://t.co/uiBvoM75Wr
And to the "veg biryani" part, people were simply like, NO.
You either die a hero, or live long enough to endorse veg biryani. https://t.co/WuzjU9XwNZ— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 8, 2021
Veg Biryani shouldn't exist https://t.co/lvANkvgj1T— s. | Former Indian cricket fan (@Shruti4518) July 8, 2021
@KTRTRS Anna ... Not cool. Veg Biryani is nothing but Veg Pulao. 😅 https://t.co/siST09ygFs— Anurag Rathor 🇮🇳🇫🇷 (@anuragrathor) July 7, 2021
He went all the way to Hyderabad to eat “veg biryani”?— Jency Jacob (@jencyjac) July 8, 2021
How does veg biryani handle all this hate?