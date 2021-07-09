"Veg biryani is not biryani" is a debate even Sonu Sood can't escape.

Recently, he was hosted by Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Sonu took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS , I have no words to thank you for your hospitality. May the almighty guide us to bring many more smiles to the needy. You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2TAM0yWZPz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 6, 2021

In the process, he also thanked the minister for feeding him "world's best veg biryani"

Thank you so much brother for treating me with the world's best veg biryani.

Now I can officially say, "You are the best host in Telangana".

Love you loads❣️ https://t.co/uiBvoM75Wr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021

And to the "veg biryani" part, people were simply like, NO.

You either die a hero, or live long enough to endorse veg biryani. https://t.co/WuzjU9XwNZ — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 8, 2021

Veg Biryani shouldn't exist https://t.co/lvANkvgj1T — s. | Former Indian cricket fan (@Shruti4518) July 8, 2021

@KTRTRS Anna ... Not cool. Veg Biryani is nothing but Veg Pulao. 😅 https://t.co/siST09ygFs — Anurag Rathor 🇮🇳🇫🇷 (@anuragrathor) July 7, 2021

😩Veg biryani is not biryani, biryani is named after non veg. Start karo👌 — Imran Md (@muhammed_imran9) July 7, 2021

He went all the way to Hyderabad to eat “veg biryani”? — Jency Jacob (@jencyjac) July 8, 2021

Sorry

To interrupt you Sir but

"Veg Biryani" is an oxymoron like

"Veg Chicken Leg piece" 😜 — Alok Aray (@aray_alok) July 7, 2021

How does veg biryani handle all this hate?