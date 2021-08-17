Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey are all set to make you laugh until your stomach hurt with SonyLIV's new satirical-comedy show Chalo Koi Baat Nahi.

Co-hosted by Shorey and Pathak, the show brings together many comedians under one roof including Pranay Manchanda, Suresh Menon, Kavita Kaushik, Kriti Vij, Karan Wahi, Vibha Chhibber, Atul Khatri, Abish Matthew and even the influencers like Ankush Bahuguna among others.

This 6-episode-long sketch comedy show gives a satirical and humourous twist to a number of different challenges faced by the aam jaanta on daily basis.



From Bheja Fry and Khosla Ka Ghosla to Gour Hari Dastaan, Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey have given us some classic movies together. We just can’t wait for this iconic duo to reunite after 17 years to co-host this first-of-its-kind comedy show.

You can watch the trailer here:

The show is slated to release on SonyLIV on August 20th.

Note: All images are taken from YouTube.