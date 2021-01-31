Finished binge-watching everything on your list? We've got you some of the best shows and films to stream on SonyLIV that you will be tempted to finish overnight.

1. Gullak

Set in a small town, this sitcom style show tells short relatable tales of the Mishra family as they go through life and all its problems.

2. 1917

The film takes place after the German retreat to the Hindenburg Line during Operation Alberich, and follows two soldiers whose mission is to deliver an important message to call off a doomed offensive attack. It won the Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Mixing at the 92nd Academy Awards.

3. Erin Brockovich

Based on the life of Erin Brockovich, portrayed by Julia Roberts, it follows how she fought against the energy corporation Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) regarding its part in the Hinkley groundwater contamination incident. This legal drama won several awards at BAFTA, the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Award.

4. Mind your Language

This classic British comedy show about a language teacher, who makes a living by teaching English to immigrants, is one that shouldn't miss.

5. The Help

This 2011 period drama film is based on the Kathryn Stockett novel of the same name. It recounts the tale of a young white woman and aspiring journalist who decides to write from the point-of-view of her help to unveil racism. It follows her relationship with two black maids, during the Civil Rights Movement in 1963 Jackson, Mississippi.

6. A Dog's Journey

This comedy-drama film follows the journey of a dog who lives alongside a different human, each time making the lives a little bit better. Be prepared to cry.

7. Dor

Apart from a brilliant background score, the film also has an interesting story to tell. It follows a woman who tried to save her husband, who is on trial for murder, by seeking forgiveness from the woman whose husband he killed.

8. The Good Doctor

Based on the 2013 award-winning South Korean series of the same name, it tells the story of a a young autistic savant surgical resident at a hospital and how he proves himself to his colleagues.

9. Django Unchained

After a slave is freed, he joins forces with a bounty hunter to rescue his wife from a plantation. This Tarantino western won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA.

10. Discovery Of Witches

Based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, this show's second season is expected this year. It tells the story of a witch who forms an alliance with a vampire to protect a book of magic.

11. Aruvi

This Tamil language film tells the story of Aruvi, a woman who decides to expose the consumerist and misogynistic society that we live in. There is very little that can be said about it without giving away the twisted plot of this brilliant film.

12. The Pursuit of Happyness

This biographical film is based on a memoir of the same name by Chris Gardner. It tells his struggle of being homeless and raising a son. This film stars Will Smith and was his son, Jaden's Hollywood debut.

13. Masters of Sex

Set in the 1950s through the late 1960s, it tells the journey of Dr. William Masters and Virginia Johnson, who are studying human sexuality at Washington University. It is loosely based on Thomas Maier's biography of the same name.

14. Dark Waters

This legal thriller tells the story of a defence lawyer who goes up against a corporation to stop it from polluting a water source and endangering the lives of the people, only to have it cost his entire life.

15. The Handmaid's Tale

Based on a book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, this dystopian show is set in the near future in a strongly patriarchal, quasi-Christian, totalitarian state. It follows women who are forced to be 'handmaids' in an oppressed patriarchal society as they fight for freedom.

16. On the Basis of Sex

This biographical legal drama film is based on the life and cases of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became the second woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

How many of these have you watched?