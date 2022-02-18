Jahan khaane ki table par hansi, thitoli hoti ho, jahan ghar ki ladies aur bachiyaan hume apne haatho se pyaar se khaana khilaye, wahi ghar ghar hai” — This, kind of, sums up the idea of families in Sooraj Barjatya cinematic universe. 

For decades, these films have been a guilty pleasure for us, even though we could rarely relate to them, especially the ‘khushaal parivaar’. 

But while these filmy families may look fun, they aren't exactly realistic. Here's a look at how real families behave, compared to the families in BCU aka Barjataya Cinematic Universe.

But one thing we totally agree with, there's nothing like family. 

