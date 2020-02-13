A little birdie told me that our rightful Stark Queen in the North a.k.a Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with her singer husband Joe Jonas.

Well, this news might not have come directly through Lord Varys but various sources including E!News have confirmed that Sansa Stark is with child, who'll be the rightful heir to rule our hearts. The sources further revealed:

The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.

While the power-couple was last spotted strolling through the streets of London together, an unamed source has further spilled the tea:

Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.

The exciting news came almost a year after Jophie's surprise yet legal wedding in Vegas, yes the one which was officiated by Diplo!

Well, I was still recovering from their killer official ceremony in the South of France when this big news dropped!

Even though the couple hasn't yet said anything about their big news, various sources confirm and support that this is not a drill! So this means that team Pinyanka is prepping to be chacha and chachi!

I literally cannot wait to see this little goldy lock Stark child with killer singing skills.