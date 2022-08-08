Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings on Netflix offered a whacky take on domestic abuse between a couple. Alongside Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah did a stellar job in this dark comedy that underscored the plight of women in society.

One of the horrific mistreatments that Hamza (Vijay Varma) subjected Badru (Alia Bhatt) to was the knife (heel?) game known as the Five Finger Fillet.

In an attempt to seek revenge, Badru made him feel the rush of his own game by stabbing the pointy heel between his fingers while she held him captive.

In the initial scene, although we were as petrified as Badru when Hamza psychotically stabbed between her fingers, we also recalled that it's not the first time Bollywood has shown such terror.

*Drumrolls* Lord Bobby did it first.

Twitter has got a major déjà vu of this Boby Deol movie that first made us shudder while watching this game.

I think I downloaded the wrong Darlings pic.twitter.com/hg6fMynwcw — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) August 7, 2022

Come to think of it, only a moderate sense of humour separates Bobby Deol from Ramsay Bolton. https://t.co/8eY79NgTGw — Affectionately, Comrade Brezhnev (@Guzzlerbear) August 8, 2022

Fun fact: Bobby cut all his fingers in this scene because he does all his stunts. They CGI’ed his fingers back later for the scene. https://t.co/YxuHGfrPho — Geezuz (@whypranav) August 8, 2022

Nope, dis definitely the right stuff. https://t.co/ddrh30SlD7 — PO9 (@brcpo9) August 8, 2022

Spoiler without context 🤭🤪 https://t.co/9lnTQrFtov — Dr. Akshita Verma (@akshitaverma6) August 7, 2022

All these bad guys but no one top Lord Bobby. Everyone else can sit in the corner.