Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings on Netflix offered a whacky take on domestic abuse between a couple. Alongside Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah did a stellar job in this dark comedy that underscored the plight of women in society.

One of the horrific mistreatments that Hamza (Vijay Varma) subjected Badru (Alia Bhatt) to was the knife (heel?) game known as the Five Finger Fillet. 

In an attempt to seek revenge, Badru made him feel the rush of his own game by stabbing the pointy heel between his fingers while she held him captive. 

In the initial scene, although we were as petrified as Badru when Hamza psychotically stabbed between her fingers, we also recalled that it's not the first time Bollywood has shown such terror.  

*Drumrolls* Lord Bobby did it first.

Twitter has got a major déjà vu of this Boby Deol movie that first made us shudder while watching this game. 

All these bad guys but no one top Lord Bobby. Everyone else can sit in the corner.