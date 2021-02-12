Bridgeton gave us the gift of Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page whose swoon-worthy smile and brooding looks won us over. His character was the definition of modern-day Mr Darcy, but there was one monologue by this romantic Duke that felt closer to home.

While asking the queen for a permit to marry Daphne sooner, the Duke gave this heartwarming speech that had us weak in the knees. But the Bollywood buffs in the crowd were screaming, do you mean, "Pyar dosti hai?"

The Duke's entire monologue was an extension of everything Kuch Kuch Hota Hai taught us about love (minus the toxicity). He, like Rahul was merely looking for companionship, and we respect that.

From enjoying each other's company to simply existing beside each other in happiness - isn't that what Rahul spent 3 hours teaching us love is?

And alas, the end of this heartfelt confession that made us all swoon

Had us going back to:

Kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin ... simple, pyar dosti hai.

- Rahul

It's safe to say we are as impressed as the Queen was but sorry Duke, Rahul did it first.