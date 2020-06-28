Hold down your lies 

Lay down next to me 
Don't listen when I scream 
Bury your doubts and fall asleep

Pretty dark stuff, huh? That's because they're literally the lyrics to the intro music of Netflix's time-bending, incest-loving, family-tree perverting series Dark. The 3rd and final season released yesterday, and amidst the fanfare is a whole lot of loving for the starting track, titled Goodbye by Apparat.

People feel the haunting melody fits perfectly with the theme and the vibe of the show - so much so that they don't even press the hallowed 'Skip Intro' button. In fact, they let their love be known on Twitter!  

It's so popular, even Netflix acknowledged it!

What a track!