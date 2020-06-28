Hold down your lies

Lay down next to me

Don't listen when I scream

Bury your doubts and fall asleep





Pretty dark stuff, huh? That's because they're literally the lyrics to the intro music of Netflix's time-bending, incest-loving, family-tree perverting series Dark. The 3rd and final season released yesterday, and amidst the fanfare is a whole lot of loving for the starting track, titled Goodbye by Apparat.

People feel the haunting melody fits perfectly with the theme and the vibe of the show - so much so that they don't even press the hallowed 'Skip Intro' button. In fact, they let their love be known on Twitter!

I never ever skipped it. The music takes me in different zone altogether and I like that zone. — Priyanka C 🌿 (@_PriyankaC) June 28, 2020

It's so popular, even Netflix acknowledged it!

Apologies to the “Skip Intro” button that will be ignored by everyone watching DARK today.#DarkNetflix — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 27, 2020

I totally jam to it🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cGnTFPDvCq — Silvia Pereira (@simplypo) June 28, 2020

actually intro has good bgm with loaded lyrics .. so I will not hit skip intro #NeitherEverNorNever #DarkNetflix — Vaseem Akram (@vaseemSays) June 27, 2020

If you skip the intro of Dark thrn don't call yourself a fan — Angrahᶻ³ (@amazaynzm) June 28, 2020

Rule no. 1

Never skip Dark's intro. — Barbarossa (@ma7mod_mansor) June 27, 2020

Why does #DarkNetflix shows "skip intro" option? I mean come on! Which one of the Dark fans skips this creepy musical intro!! — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) June 27, 2020

They should fully remove the skip intro option on the series Dark because only a tasteless loser wouldn’t want to hear that gorgeous opening tune. — KANGA (@KANGAkult) June 26, 2020

Intro song of Dark ❤️ . U never wanna skip it. — Liza🌸 (@call_me_lizzyy) June 27, 2020

Dark intro

Netflix: skip intro?

Me : are you kidding me!?#DARKseason3 — Asmae Bkr (@Stlla_chan) June 27, 2020

The 'skip intro' button for the Dark song must be the most unused button on Netflix. Can't wait for it to begin (and end) again 👀😍 #DARKseason3 — Iyeronically Isolated (@LosingMotion) June 26, 2020

You're not a true #Dark fan if you skip goodbye by Apparat in the intro #sicmunduscreatusest — DamnitDan (@DanielArambur) June 27, 2020

the only intro i never skip https://t.co/grYNXBkUuh — 𝙙𝙖𝙫 | watch dark! (@zpbayutas) June 27, 2020

Me watching dark on netflix



Netflix: skip intro ?

Me: fuck no. — Najd (@Nnan01) June 27, 2020

What a track!