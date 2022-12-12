You might have observed how Indian stand-up comedians present desi jokes in their shows and audience burst out laughing. Why? ‘Cos the content is quite relatable to us. However, a lot of people believe, sometimes, comedians cross the line by ‘making fun of their own culture’ in disguise of their funny act. Now, if you follow shows of South-Asian comedians like Russell Peters and Lilly Singh, then this is for you.

A TikToker pointed out how these stand-up comedians promote racism with their jokes and the audience ‘laugh at’ them. His video has gone viral on Twitter.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @sicksadke, shows Aqil Dhanani, a digital marketing specialist from Canada, talking about how South Asians experience ‘insults’ due to South-Asian comedians. “…If you wanna make fun of South Asians, where do those insults usually come from? South-Asian comedians,” he says.

Dhanani then mentions the likes of Russell Peters and Lilly Singh. “What do they talk about? ‘Our parents talk funny, and they beat us, and we eat stinky food, and we are stinky and there’s hair all over’, and then people watch these ‘comedies’ and think that because a brown person has said it on TV, it is okay to say it to brown people in real life,” he adds.

Talking about Lilly Singh, Dhanani further says, “She does the voice to make fun of her parents and just like Lilly Singh, her parents don’t have that accent.” He then concludes it saying that the audience is ‘laughing at’ these stand-up comedians but not with them.

the voice is something so many first gen immigrants in comedy do and it bothers me so bad pic.twitter.com/vrXNLS8sws — ke (@sicksadke) December 10, 2022

Laughing with vs laughing at… https://t.co/Q7KcW549Xn — Big E (@eMomme) December 12, 2022

He was definitely right about certain yt people "bonding experience". They bond by telling you a joke they strangely think is funny and barely even think if it is offensive or just wrong. And then when you call them out on it, you become a "problem" or worse: their enemy. https://t.co/0KQ9MkbmIw — But Black Dynamite… (@CalrissianSteel) December 12, 2022

South Asian comedians using race jokes are actually ASS https://t.co/D2MWFRTIHf — 💯 (@krr111sssshhhhh) December 12, 2022

this is exactly why i stopped watching a lot of comics! https://t.co/R9reqbanlw — girlie🧚🏽‍♀️ (@lynymo) December 12, 2022

lock up lily singh’s annoying ass https://t.co/yFD1BeeqeR — 🎄ãmśhî🎄 (@amshinee) December 12, 2022

This is why I like the south Asian representation in @msmarvel WAY MORE than @mindykaling’s “never have I ever” nonsense. In the latter show, all first gen desi people are caricatures who speak with that stupid fake accent! Only the desi people born here speak “normally”. https://t.co/yunnb0eOHt — Sibin “sibin” on mastodon.social (@sibinmohan) December 12, 2022

I think about this allll the time. I recently went to a Broadway show with heavy black experiences/tropes and I shuddered thinking about how white the audience was & where their laughs were coming from and at the expense of in lieu of the purpose of the comedy. https://t.co/D3l0NOupoC — Dee Stallion 🐎✨ (@DeeMolishh) December 12, 2022

this bothers me too. we can joke amongst ourselves but we have to be cognizant of allowing white people in on those jokes. just because we made fun of ourselves to fit in with white people in our adolescence but we shouldn’t be setting that precedent for the generations to come. https://t.co/c6KgG7oWKi — Please…my wife…shes thicc (@bojackadultman) December 11, 2022

Yes yes and yes https://t.co/9nMljh8CVu — Fits of Fury (@FitsOFury) December 11, 2022

I never thought about it this way. Wow https://t.co/YHxsu40ogg — αρετή (@_philo_777) December 11, 2022

If you don’t get angry when someone from your background is making fun of how our parents sound, our culture, religion, etc, you’re part of the problem https://t.co/FibcOY4jLp — رحاب رامي (@rhabramy) December 11, 2022

“the voice” is so embarrassing. Every time I’ve ever been asked to do it has been in a group that was mostly white. In classes, in social settings, in church groups, etc. It’s like all of a sudden you have star power, but you’re performing at the minstrel show. https://t.co/bcRppeOdrx — had babits (@existentialgrin) December 11, 2022

Slap with the left hand https://t.co/dIG8mksSEE — Rudeboy🌏🌑 𒉭 (@NostalgicVinyl_) December 12, 2022

