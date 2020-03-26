While the whole world is struggling to prevent themselves from widespread coronavirus, a Netflix series called My Secret, Terrius has taken the Internet by storm.

Wondering why and what's so special about it? Well, in the 10th episode of the series, Netflix subscribers have spotted something which is very similar to the current situation.

My Secret, Terrius is a South Korean drama which was released back in 2018 and has a scene that features coronavirus. As soon as people saw the scene, the series began trending on social media. The scene that has got fans all over the world talking about it comes in the 10th episode of season 1.

The scene, which is placed at around 53 minutes into the episode shows a doctor handing over some something which appears to be a file to another character. While handing the file, the doctor tells her, "We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus."

Concerned with the situation, the recipient asks, "Corona? Then MERS?" The doctor replies, "MERS, SARS, the common flu. They all fall in the same gene family with the same gene information." She further adds, "The coronavirus attacks the respiratory system. During the 2015 MERS epidemic, the mortality rate was over 20 per cent."

"But that's not serious enough to be used as a weapon. Am I wrong?", the agent asks. As a reply, the doctor says, "Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent."

As soon as people saw the scene, it didn't take long for them to raise the concerns and the series went viral.

Here's what people said about the series while comparing it with the current situation.

