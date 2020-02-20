You've seen them dance.

You've seen them entertain.

You've seen them eat.

And finally, it is time for the first ever OK Tested Fan Meet.

Yes, you heard it right. The chance, everyone of you was waiting for, is here.

And you shouldn't be missing the epic gathering at the Unplugged Courtyard, Gurgaon on Sunday, February 23 from 1 PM to 4 PM.

The Fan Meet isn't just about interacting and taking selfies (of course that counts the most) and our OK Tested anchors have planned the entire evening for you all.

From Bhukkad events (who can eat the fastest) to a Science vs Arts vs Commerce quiz, the fans will get a chance to team up with their favourite anchors and perform alongside.

After enjoying their performances and judging them for months, here's your chance to finally put yourself to test in front of the camera.

Whether you win big like Team Science or get cornered like Team Commerce, the onus will lie completely on you.

Apart from the fun challenges, selfies and a lot of mingling you can enjoy piping hot pizzas from Pizza Hut.

Just like these guys!

Apart from all the eating, there'll be drinks that you will be asked to recognize before chugging it.

Just kidding, there's no way you won't realize the goodness and freshness of Dabur Real Fruit Juice.

And of course you get to meet our in-house VH1 - the man, the myth, the legend - Rohit Bhattacharya. Wassup? Wassup?

