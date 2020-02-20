You've seen them dance.
You've seen them entertain.
You've seen them eat.
And finally, it is time for the first ever OK Tested Fan Meet.
Yes, you heard it right. The chance, everyone of you was waiting for, is here.
The Fan Meet isn't just about interacting and taking selfies (of course that counts the most) and our OK Tested anchors have planned the entire evening for you all.
After enjoying their performances and judging them for months, here's your chance to finally put yourself to test in front of the camera.
Apart from the fun challenges, selfies and a lot of mingling you can enjoy piping hot pizzas from Pizza Hut.
Apart from all the eating, there'll be drinks that you will be asked to recognize before chugging it.
And of course you get to meet our in-house VH1 - the man, the myth, the legend - Rohit Bhattacharya. Wassup? Wassup?
