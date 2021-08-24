Peter Parker's back, baby! Unfortunately, after the events of Far From Home, things aren't all that rosy for the webslinger. Mysterio revealed his identity to the world, leading to a host of new problems that Spidey will have to deal with in the upcoming movie.

As the trailer shows, Peter goes to Doctor Strange for help making everyone forget who he is.

It would appear however, that the spell Strange cast unleashed the multiverse in all its madness.

Doctor Octopus (played by Alfred Molina) makes an appearance and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin is teased vis a vis his voice, laugh, and even those iconic bombs. Both these antagonists are from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies.

Watch the trailer below!

The movie will be out in theatres on December 17.