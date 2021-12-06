Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a work of art - it injected the superhero series with a fresh mojo that balanced unique storytelling with cutting-edge animation. Recently, Sony dropped the trailer for the sequel, aptly titled Across The Spider-Verse.

While the trailer doesn't reveal much, there are a few shots where the webslinger is apparently swinging through India. This is accompanied by Hindi words appearing on the screen as well as tabla playing in the background. 

Well, that's more than enough reason to get people speculating about whether he'll be coming to our country in the new movie. Some people are even wondering if the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar will make an appearance in the movie.

My spidey sense are tingling!