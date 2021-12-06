Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a work of art - it injected the superhero series with a fresh mojo that balanced unique storytelling with cutting-edge animation. Recently, Sony dropped the trailer for the sequel, aptly titled Across The Spider-Verse.

While the trailer doesn't reveal much, there are a few shots where the webslinger is apparently swinging through India. This is accompanied by Hindi words appearing on the screen as well as tabla playing in the background.

Well, that's more than enough reason to get people speculating about whether he'll be coming to our country in the new movie. Some people are even wondering if the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar will make an appearance in the movie.

Some interesting tidbits from the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse teaser:

- We see Earth 928, the home of Miguel OHara (Spider-Man 2099)

-Miles is seen in Mumbattan, likely a reveal of Earth 50101, the home of Pavitr Prabhakar (Spider-Man India)#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/LOc3nOwE1s — Ryan Anderson is @LACC! (@Ryans_Ramblings) December 5, 2021

THE SOUND EFFECTS AHHHHH ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE IS IN INDIA HOLY SHIT LET'S GOOO pic.twitter.com/BYI6w1aaWl — Advit (@advitreides) December 5, 2021

A very nice mural pointed this out to me, looks like Spider-Man Across the Spider-verse will be headed to India pic.twitter.com/2bvxEO0GPE — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) December 5, 2021

I found this in the first look of spiderman across the spiderverse. And there are many hindi references of India. So, I think they will include Indian Spiderman (Pavitr Prabhakar) in this movie. pic.twitter.com/xn9gSFXo8d — VIPul (@1amvipul) December 6, 2021

Across the spiderverse might have spiderman india?!?!?!?!?? Also in the fourth pic looks it looks like the chatrapati shivaji terminus- pic.twitter.com/CTNEZiT8mJ — mimi⁷ (@webseongie) December 5, 2021

My spidey sense are tingling!