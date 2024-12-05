*Drumrolls* after a year of listeners being glued to the app, Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally here with a complete wrap of your habits. Every year when December rolls in, music fans are eagerly waiting for their personalized results, which offer a fascinating insight into our musical lives. It is more than a list of most-played songs, it is almost a musical mirror reflecting your mood, personality, and soundtrack of your life. Just like when Mark Ruffalo said, “You can tell a lot about a person by what’s on their playlist“.

From pop anthems and soulful ghazals to heart-breaking melodies and energetic hip-hop, your Wrapped reveals a lot about the artists who have accompanied you through metro rides, cooking sessions, me-moments, and even parking lot strolls. Think of all those times when you wanted to drown in KK’s Oo Meri Jaan or dance to the tunes of Sheila Ka Jawani – yeah that’s how an artist’s work creates magic. Therefore, we have explored what your favorite artists from this year’s Wrapped have to say about you and your personality.

Taylor Swift – The 2024 Global Top Artist

The leaderboard is topped by none other than Taylor Swift and if she also dominates your Wrapped, chances are you are a storyteller at heart. Your personality lies between obsessing over your 3-month situationship to pushing yourself to be your best. You are passionate about your growth, deeply vulnerable but at the same time, equally dorky, ready to Shake It Off.

Arijit Singh

If your top artist is Arijit Singh, you are a romantic soul who finds beauty in the subtlety of emotions. You like being humble and graceful. Things like love at first sight, walking on green grass, flowers, and holding hands make you happier than any expensive gifts.

KK

Gone too soon, KK as a favorite artist on our list reminds us how he hasn’t left our hearts. Whether it is In Dino or Ankhon Mein Teri, you like your evenings brimming with raw emotions. You are the kind of person who likes to create memories, to cherish them with people later.

Shreya Ghoshal

Classic, soulful, and grace is what your predominant vibe must be if you have Shreya Ghoshal as your top favorite artist. Just like her voice, your personality also has a wide spectrum where you become a pookie when you listen to Ye Ishq Hai or cry while listening to Samjhawan. But you also become a Radha when you vibe to the Student Of The Year banger. You like to work and chill in a very melodious and classical manner.

Seedhe Maut

If Seedhe Maut has made it to your top list of artists, you are someone who likes unfiltered truths. Hustle, pump, and hard work are your ambitions and you like to challenge unconventional truths through your work and art. But at the same time, you also celebrate your Teen Dost and live your life like YOLO! Cheers to your Bure Din; they are gonna make you invincible someday.

Diljit Dosanjh

You have that infectious energy in you just like Diljit Dosanjh in your playlist. You are someone who is the life of the party with your Desi core energy wrapped in Angrezi beats. You are unbothered and chill in your own lane, vibing to the flow of life as if you were Born To Shine.

Kanye West

Standing out of the crowd, if you like Kanye, chances are you aren’t afraid to dive into uncharted waters. You admire innovation and individuality while believing is treading the road less taken. Regardless of what anyone says, you like being bold, ambitious, and unapologetic about your opinions.

A. R. Rahman

You are someone who sees the world through a lens of creativity and possibility. You love the depth of your work, no matter what you do and you like to move across conventional boundaries.

Anuv Jain

If Anuv Jain is your favorite artist of Spotify Wrapped 2024, you are probably someone who often indulges in introspection and loves simplicity to find deep meanings in little things. You take your time to enjoy life and don’t rush into anything

Sidhu Moose Wala

Rebellion and power reflect in your personality if Sidhu Mossewala is your top favorite artist. You are fearless about your choices and value independence, strength, and personal expression. Sidhu’s music in your playlist represents your inner warrior who Never Folds and stands up for your beliefs, regardless of the odds.

Mohit Chauhan

Always in your bubble, you like to dream and seek something beyond the horizon. If you are someone whose top artist is Mohit Chauhan and his melodious voice, you are an aspirational person. There are bits of romance, adventure, and desire to find beauty in the world and people around you.

Kishore Kumar

Timeless classics and nostalgia are your vibes if Kishore Kumar has made it to your Spotify Wrapped as your favorite artist. You find joy in simple and beautiful memories, away from the shiny things. Whether it is to dance under the stars or reminisce about your love story, you feel everything very deeply, just like Kishore Kumar’s songs.

Ed Sheeran

You are a mix. Just like Ed Sheeran’s discography, you have various sides to your personality which include romance, amusement, and a bit of melancholy. Nonetheless, you are a fun guy who likes to hang out with everyone and make a lot of friends!

Drake

If you are someone who plays Drake on repeat, you push your own boundaries – personally and professionally. You enjoy the finer things in life but never stop working to achieve your goals. Drake’s introspective lyrics and high-energy beats reflect your blend of ambition and dedication.

Pritam



Well some of us really don’t listen to Pritam specifically, but still, he comes up as our favorite artist every year. We might crib about him a lot being in our finely curated list, but Pritram represents the support structure in all our lives. It can be your parents, friends, colleagues, grandparents, partners, or even just you! All you need to do is to celebrate their presence and just acknowledge their support.

Your Spotify Wrapped is more than just a playlist that reveals your emotions, capturing your highs and lows. So as you scroll through your Wrapped and revisit your most-played artists and tracks, take a moment to appreciate the soundtrack of your life this year. Let it remind you of who you are, the memories you’ve created, and the person you’ve become.