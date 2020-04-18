Life of spies and detectives has intrigued people everywhere, no matter how old they are. Hell, most of us wanted to be one when growing up! Life though turned out to be quite different. But so what if we can’t be spies, we could escape to the world of one through some great shows, right?

And if like me, you are also looking for shows that have truly defined how we look at and understand spies, then here is the perfect list for you.

1) The Spy

Based on the true story of Israel's most prominent spy, Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s, The Spy is one of Sacha Baron Cohen’s most exceptional works.

2) 24

Compelling and exciting, 24 is the story of an agent as he races against the clock to subvert terrorist plots and save his nation from ultimate disaster.

3) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

This one revolves around the life of a CIA analyst who finds himself in the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

4) Killing Eve

Truly addictive, Killing Eve is about a bored spy whose life becomes inextricably linked with that of a dangerous assassin.

5) Bodyguard

This series follows the story of a war veteran whose first assignment as a police sergeant is to protect a controversial and ambitious politician.

6) The Unit

Clever with its twists and turns, The Unit is about a secret US military group that conducts covert operations across the world.

7) The Americans

As real as it gets, this one is the story of two Russian agents who during civil war spy on America by posing as the average American couple.

8) Strike Back

Extremely well written, this one follows the story of a soldier who is called to prevent an international terrorist plot even after he had been stripped of his position.

9) Spooks

Intense at its very core, Spooks is about a team of agents in the British security intelligence service who work round the clock to protect UK from terrorists.

10) The Night Manager

Featuring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, this one is the story of a night manager at a hotel who is recruited to infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle.